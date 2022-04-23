StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PRPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded ProPhase Labs from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.88.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $112.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.01. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 91.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 50,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.