StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 65.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.