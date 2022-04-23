StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNR opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

