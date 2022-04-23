StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.19. Coffee has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $6.28.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Coffee by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coffee by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

