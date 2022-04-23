StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
EVOL opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.29. Evolving Systems has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.16.
In other Evolving Systems news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 17,633 shares of Evolving Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $31,915.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 390,318 shares of company stock valued at $711,095 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Evolving Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.
