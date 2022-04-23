StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

IPW stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. iPower has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.66.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

