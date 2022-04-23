StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of MACK stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 million, a PE ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $30,764.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 73,781 shares of company stock valued at $362,376 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MACK. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

