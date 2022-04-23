StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of RNWK stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. RealNetworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 29.66% and a negative net margin of 37.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNWK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RealNetworks by 171,801.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 94,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 59.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 97,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.