StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of RNWK stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. RealNetworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 29.66% and a negative net margin of 37.78%.
RealNetworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
