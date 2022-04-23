StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SDPI stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 million, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of -0.03. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.