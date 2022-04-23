StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SDPI stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 million, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of -0.03. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

