StockNews.com Lowers Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Hudson Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $280.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.36. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.78 million during the quarter. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

