StockNews.com Lowers Marcus (NYSE:MCS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

MCS stock opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $526.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.70. Marcus has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $169.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marcus will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 6.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

