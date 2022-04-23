StockNews.com Lowers Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.64.

TRV opened at $173.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total value of $7,389,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,749 shares of company stock worth $33,153,181 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,986,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,237,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,430,000 after acquiring an additional 887,224 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,576,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after acquiring an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

