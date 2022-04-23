STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.97.

STRATA Skin Sciences ( NASDAQ:SSKN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia purchased 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

