Stratec (OTC:STSEY) Price Target Lowered to €125.00 at Berenberg Bank

Stratec (OTC:STSEY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €130.00 ($139.78) to €125.00 ($134.41) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Stratec from €154.00 ($165.59) to €138.00 ($148.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTC STSEY opened at $26.25 on Friday. Stratec has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

