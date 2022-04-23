Strong (STRONG) Market Cap Reaches $4.04 Million

Strong (STRONG) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, Strong has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can now be purchased for about $29.23 or 0.00073711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.79 or 0.07456295 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00040158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,593.09 or 0.99843835 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.