Stronghold Token Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges (SHX)

Stronghold Token (SHX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Stronghold Token has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Stronghold Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Stronghold Token has a total market capitalization of $16.13 million and approximately $57,296.00 worth of Stronghold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Stronghold Token Coin Profile

Stronghold Token’s total supply is 99,756,866,344 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,905,044 coins. The official website for Stronghold Token is stronghold.co/stronghold-shx . Stronghold Token’s official Twitter account is @strongholdxchg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stronghold Token is https://reddit.com/r/strongholdxchg

According to CryptoCompare, “Stronghold is building a new financial ecosystem where institutions and businesses can seamlessly manage and trade their assets. It is built on open-source distributed ledger technology and connects the world with buying and selling assets in less than a minute. Note: SHX is currently issued on both Stellar and Ethereum (ERC20). Stellar: GDSTRSHXHGJ7ZIVRBXEYE5Q74XUVCUSEKEBR7UCHEUUEK72N7I7KJ6JHEthereum (ERC20): 0xee7527841a932d2912224e20a405e1a1ff747084Stellar is the ledger of record, with SHX held in Stellar escrow accounts representing non-Stellar issuances of SHX. “

