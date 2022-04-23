Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on May 10th

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

Suburban Propane Partners has a payout ratio of 63.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE SPH opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $17.52.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $375.41 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 23.56%.

SPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 200.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 37,243 shares during the period. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

