Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Receives $11.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.30.

INN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 217,777 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 809,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 310,476 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,296. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.19.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

