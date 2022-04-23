Sumokoin (SUMO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,555.00

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sumokoin has a market cap of $1.58 million and $12,555.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.00 or 0.00680369 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000736 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 50,704,678 coins and its circulating supply is 44,004,678 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

