Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGHC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Super Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Super Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Super Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

NYSE:SGHC opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35. Super Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

