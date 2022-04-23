SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Hits $0.59

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. SuperFarm has a market cap of $237.07 million and approximately $17.72 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 402,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

