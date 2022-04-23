SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Tops $0.39

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $6,147.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000977 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.51 or 0.07442334 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00041537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,758.45 or 1.00184492 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,197,884 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars.

