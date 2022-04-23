SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.57

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $3.89. SurgePays shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 98,478 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SurgePays in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of SurgePays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

