Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

NASDAQ SRZN opened at $2.98 on Friday. Surrozen has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Surrozen by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

