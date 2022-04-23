Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “
NASDAQ SRZN opened at $2.98 on Friday. Surrozen has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16.
Surrozen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
