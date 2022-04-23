SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.34 EPS

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $37.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $541.04. 1,147,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $556.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $641.38. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $486.74 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $769.53.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

