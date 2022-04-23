SVB Leerink Increases Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $110.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.47.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.63.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.