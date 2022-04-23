SVB Leerink Increases Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $110.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.58 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.47.
Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.63.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
