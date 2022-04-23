Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $45.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SYF. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.