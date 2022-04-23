Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

NYSE:SNV traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,744. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,045,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,502,000 after acquiring an additional 194,229 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,839,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,059,000 after buying an additional 53,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,288,000 after buying an additional 190,830 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

