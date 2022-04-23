Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

SNV stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,744. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,045,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,502,000 after acquiring an additional 194,229 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

