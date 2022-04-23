Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYRS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.09. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 368.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,014 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18,273.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 26,862 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 33,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

