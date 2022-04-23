T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $37,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $5.33 on Friday, hitting $134.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,514. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

