Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.67.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $136.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.52. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $131.37 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

