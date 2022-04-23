Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $339.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $339.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.60 million and the highest is $425.00 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $267.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

NYSE:TALO traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,205,328.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,207,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,853,731.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,556,775 shares of company stock worth $80,722,544. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

