Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) PT Raised to $22.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.28.

Talos Energy stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.59.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,576,551.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,585,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,562,360.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,556,775 shares of company stock valued at $80,722,544. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Talos Energy by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Talos Energy by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

