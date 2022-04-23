Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

TRX stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Tanzanian Gold has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $86.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tanzanian Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

