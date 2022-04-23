Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TGB opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.24.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

