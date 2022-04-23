TD Securities Raises Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Price Target to C$3.50

Augusta Gold (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.
G stock opened at C$1.71 on Friday. Augusta Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.89 and a 1-year high of C$2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$120.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.34.
About Augusta Gold (Get Rating)
