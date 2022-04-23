TD Securities Raises Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Price Target to C$3.50

Augusta Gold (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

G stock opened at C$1.71 on Friday. Augusta Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.89 and a 1-year high of C$2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$120.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.34.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

