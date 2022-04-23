Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teck Resources to a buy rating and set a C$66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price target on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.81.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$47.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$24.84 and a 52-week high of C$56.67.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

