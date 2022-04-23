Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.80

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$27.80 and last traded at C$27.80, with a volume of 11344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.76.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCS. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tecsys in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$400.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.12.

Tecsys ( TSE:TCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$35.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

