Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Given “Sell” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNF remained flat at $$4.12 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

