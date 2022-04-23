Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Given “Sell” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNF remained flat at $$4.12 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.
About Telia Company AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNF)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.