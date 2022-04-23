TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.58

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$28.58 and last traded at C$28.63, with a volume of 33217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.13.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.00.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$7.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.