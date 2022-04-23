Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.08. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 1,932,400.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

