Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.86-7.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.5-19.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.90 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.030 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.47.

Shares of THC traded down $13.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.11. 5,713,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,298. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

