Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.86-7.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.5-19.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.90 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.030 EPS.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.47.
Shares of THC traded down $13.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.11. 5,713,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,298. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42.
In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
