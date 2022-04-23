Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) PT Lowered to GBX 320

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 327 ($4.25) to GBX 320 ($4.16) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TSCDY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Tesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesco has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. Tesco has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

