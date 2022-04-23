Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $1,250.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America reissued a hold rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $960.41.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,005.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $937.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $982.04. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 205.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

