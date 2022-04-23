Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.54. 15,346,585 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

