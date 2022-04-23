Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Sells 2,327 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Amgen were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 44.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,913,000 after acquiring an additional 572,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 37.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,798,000 after acquiring an additional 555,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,069,000 after acquiring an additional 539,342 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 532.9% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 497,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,118,000 after acquiring an additional 419,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.35. 2,617,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,138. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.24.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

