Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Takes $276,000 Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.97. 629,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,630. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.05.

