Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.35.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

TCBI opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average is $61.38. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.