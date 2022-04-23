Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires 62 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

UPS stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,964,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,599. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.70 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.86 and a 200 day moving average of $206.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

